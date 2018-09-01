ERC commissions project to excavate 23 wells in Yeman's Red Sea Coast

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 8:50 PM
  • During the inauguration of the wells
Sharjah 24 – WAM: As part of the UAE Water Aid (Suqia) initiative, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Saturday commissioned a project to excavate 23 solar-powered artesian wells, to provide potable water for citizens along the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.
UAE Suqia Campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to provide clean water to five million people worldwide in cooperation with the RCA and other charity organistaions nationwide, as well as private sector.
 
The ERC-funded project entails the digging and equipping of 23 artesian wells with desalination units to pump water for 58,000 people living in the districts of Al Khokha, Al Tuhaita, Al Duraihimi, Bait Al; Faqih, Zubaid and Al Hussainya.
 
Waleed Al Qudaimi, Under-secretary of Al Hodeidah Governorate, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the project is expected to serve the Yemeni citizens along the Red Sea Coast who suffer from water scarcity.
 
He added that as part of the project, some areas will be provided with water for the livestock that used to die of thirst.
 
Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said the project will help improve living standards of Yemeni families in six districts along the Red Sea Coast.