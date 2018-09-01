Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Diplomatic Academy students

Over the course of the orientation week, EDA received its fourth cohort of Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) students and the second cohort of students for the Master of Arts (MA) in Diplomacy and International Relations programme.

Addressing the new students at the Academy, Zaki Nusseibeh said: "Our country’s foreign policy is based on the principles of peace and security, championed by the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a balanced policy built on mutual respect, wisdom, tolerance and friendship with the peoples of the world."

He added: "Sheikh Zayed was a visionary and inspirational leader and statesman, who guided his people with humanitarian principles. He firmly believed in the importance of education, and the role of Emirati youth in achieving the aspirations of our wise leadership and the ambitions of our people. As the country marks the Year of Zayed in 2018, I urge you to follow Sheikh Zayed’s approach and develop yourselves, advance your abilities, and take ownership of your roles as distinguished Emirati diplomats in building relationships and cooperating with countries and peoples around the world. Today you begin your mission to contribute to your country’s success story and to maintain its leading position. I am confident that you are capable of surpassing our expectations in achieving this goal."

Nusseibeh also applauded EDA’s efforts and its leading role in qualifying the UAE’s future diplomats, and highlighted the importance of diplomatic work in today’s challenging geopolitical landscape.

In his welcoming remarks to the students, Bernardino Leon, Director General of EDA, said: "You are embarking on a great educational journey that will challenge and reward you in equal measure. At EDA, we offer a comprehensive educational experience that combines a unique mix of programmes focusing on regional issues, thought leadership, and access to the insights of the most prominent Emirati and international diplomats. We will provide you with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience necessary to prepare you to face the challenges in your future work as Emirati diplomats and to represent your country in this rapidly evolving world."

He added: "Here at EDA, we seek to build the diplomatic capabilities that contribute to achieving the foreign policy objectives and national interests of the UAE. Through our tailored programmes and courses developed to the highest international standards, we aspire to enhance your understanding of the nature of diplomatic work and international relations."

Aimed at introducing the new students to EDA’s state-of-the-art facilities and familiarising them with the specialisations they will be enrolled in, the orientation provided an overview of the Academy and its various departments. Faculty members also introduced themselves to the students ahead of the commencement of academic year 2018/2019.

EDA’s Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations is an academic programme that equips students with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in 21st century diplomacy. Meanwhile, the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations is a programme for the graduates of the Academy’s PGD programme that enables them to build on the knowledge of global and regional issues gained in the programme, particularly those relevant to the UAE and the wider Middle East.

EDA is committed to providing best-in-class educational and practical experiences in the field of diplomacy and international relations, as well as political guidance and insights. In doing so, the Academy is the driving force of international strategic initiatives that seek to strengthen the UAE's global standing and enhance its diplomatic presence – one of the most important pillars of soft power today.