UAE seeks to build well-educated, knowledgeable generation: Minister of Education

''Our prime goal is to groom a well-educated student armed with 21st-century skills, said the minister while attending the concluding ceremony of the summer camp, organised by the Higher Innovation Centre in collaboration with the University of Dubai.

''The summer camp programme overlaps with the objectives of the ministry's vision for grooming a generation which has a passion for knowledge, appreciates learning value and is culturally and physically fit to employ modern technology in the service of the nation,'' he stated.

''The programme culminated in relentless efforts to build capacities of our students and equip them with knowledge and skills to deliver the leadership's vision for building a well-educated, knowledgeable and professional generation,'' he added.

More than 50 participants in the age group of 5 to 16 years engaged in the programme that was held from 11th to 30th August.

Held at the university campus, the three-week programme centred on a wide range of vital topics including innovation, robotics and math, artificial intelligence, ethics, Quranic sciences, heritage and handicrafts, recycling and sustainability, physical fitness, first aid and health food.