Hazza bin Zayed wishes students exciting learning journey on new academic year

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 5:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, congratulated students on the start of the new academic year 2018-2019 and wished them an exciting learning journey.
''Congratulations on the beginning of the new academic year...I wish all students a fresh learning journey full of passion for knowledge and discovery. We are confident that families and educators will join forces to deliver a successful academic year and make it an exciting, interesting learning experience for students,'' Sheikh Hazza said in a statement at the launch of the new academic year.