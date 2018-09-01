Sheikha Fatima urges students to work hard to deliver distinguished academic performance

Sheikha Fatima also urged students to work hard, be diligent and serious so as to deliver resounding success and excel in their academic pursuits.

''Nations make progress by the rapid progress achieved in education, knowledge and scientific research as these constitute the building blocks for the present and future,'' she said.

''High-quality education and provision of world-class, advanced learning methods and tools are among the top priorities of the country's leadership while seeking to deliver strategic goals of the UAE Vision 2021,'' she stated.