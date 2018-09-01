Sheikha Fatima urges students to work hard to deliver distinguished academic performance

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 4:12 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Congratulating parents, students, teachers, administrators and education officials for the start of a new academic year 2018-2019 on Sunday, 2nd September, 2018, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, called on male and female teachers to maximise their efforts in taking care of students and pass their best knowledge to their students.
Sheikha Fatima also urged students to work hard, be diligent and serious so as to deliver resounding success and excel in their academic pursuits.
 
''Nations make progress by the rapid progress achieved in education, knowledge and scientific research as these constitute the building blocks for the present and future,'' she said.
 
''High-quality education and provision of world-class, advanced learning methods and tools are among the top priorities of the country's leadership while seeking to deliver strategic goals of the UAE Vision 2021,'' she stated.