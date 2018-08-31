Over 1 million students back to school Sunday

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, affirmed that the ministry had completed all preparations and arrangements in order to create an attractive, encouraging learning environment that helps students start the new 2018-2019 academic year with enthusiasm, motivation and passion.

''The strategic partnership between the ministry and parents is of vital importance in improving the learning environment in the Emirati schools,'' he said.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, has implemented a comprehensive plan for the maintenance of 23 schools and replacement of four old schools.

Nearly 35 schools, under 15 years old, have also seen architectural, electrical, mechanical, and health improvements.

Professionally, the ministry conducted a weeklong technical training for 26,000 teachers before the launch of the new academic year.