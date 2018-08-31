UAE, Mongolia discuss stronger bilateral relations

During the two-day visit, ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields were discussed.

The UAE delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Education and Knowledge Department-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, Abu Dhabi Health Services, Co., SEHA, and Al Dahra Holding.

Al Hashemy emphasised that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, are keen on developing cooperation with various countries around the world.

On Thursday, Al Hashemy met with President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Foreign Minister of Mongolia, Damdin Tsogtbaatar, and a number of senior officials. They tackled issues of mutual interest, investment opportunities and development projects in Mongolia, ways to develop relations, exchange of expertise, capacity-building, and other avenues, as well as establish partnerships in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

The Mongolian President stressed the keenness of his country to develop ties in all fields especially achieving objectives of sustainable development and taking advantage of the UAE's potential and expertise. He also lauded the overall cultural boom in all Emirati sectors.

The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation indicated that the programme included a number of field visits by representatives of the government and private sectors to be acquainted on a number of joint development projects, to describe their expected effects and inputs required and to analyse their sustainability and risks.

The Abu Dhabi Development Fund, ADFD, has financed development projects in Mongolia, including the Taichir hydroelectric power station. The country also supported health centres in the Mongolian capital and community projects and carried out a number of seasonal and societal programmes through the UAE's humanitarian and charitable institutions.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Mongolia, and Mohamed Salem Al Dhahiri, adviser to the Chairman of Education and knowledge Department; Rashid Al Humairi, Director of the Technical Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of Investment Department at ADFD; Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Academic Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and Aisha Al Afifi Director of Private Projects at Al Dahra Holding.