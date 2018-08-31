President of Montenegro, Hamdan bin Zayed discuss advancing relations

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Montenegro. They also wished more stability, progress and prosperity for Montenegro.

He hoped the visit would contribute to enhancing relations and cooperation to meet the aspirational levels of the two sides while stressing that bilateral relations are witnessing continuous development due to the attention of the leadership of the two countries.

Dukanovic asked Sheikh Hamdan to reciprocate his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. He also lauded the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and their accomplishments in various fields.

The President of Montenegro welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and stressed the keenness of his country and government to boost ties and cooperation in all domains and open up new communication channels between the two friendly countries.

They reviewed cooperation prospects and ways to promote it in the economic, investment and agricultural sectors in the best interest of the two countries as well as a number of issues of mutual interest in the light of the latest regional and international developments.

Among those who attended the meeting were Abdul Salam Hareb Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of Ruler's Representative Office of the Al Dhafra Region, and others.

Sheikh Hamdan was in Montenegro on a two-day visit and was received by Milan Ro?en, Chief Political Advisor of the President of Montenegro, and a number of senior officials.