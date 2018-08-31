3rd Emirati-Turkmen Political Consultations Committee launched in Ashgabat

The meeting was co-chaired by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Matiev Berdenaaz, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of West Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed various aspects of co-operation between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, especially in the investment, energy, transportation, communication and cultural and educational exchange fields, which would contribute to serving mutual interests. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Al Jarman met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and discussed efforts being made at national, regional and international levels to counter terrorism and extremism while stressing the need for finding lasting solutions to the exacerbating crises in the region so as to enhance regional and world security and stability.