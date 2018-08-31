ERC conducts anti-dengue fever campaign in Shabwa

The six-day campaign, organised in conjunction with the Health and Population Office in Shabwa, conducts spraying activities against the disease - carrying insects across all the populated areas in the Atq district.

Delivering the campaign's inaugural speech, Ali Al Kendi, Shabwa Governorate Undersecretary, extended sincere thanks to the UAE's premier humanitarian aid provider for its continued support and colossal efforts to meet the essential needs of Yemeni people.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said the ERC is funding the campaign, sparing no efforts to put an end to the outbreak of the disease and combat all illnesses that claimed the lives of a large number of people in Shabwa.

"The campaign comes in a rapid response to an unprecedented outbreak of the dengue fever in the governorate recently," said Al Nuaimi.

Nasser Al Ba'si, Director of the Health and Population Office in Shabwa, hailed the ERC efforts and commended the UAE for its significant and continued support.