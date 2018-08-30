UAE Journalists' Association denounces Al Jazeera's anti-UAE media campaign

Providing all types of support to terror organisations and entities that promote extremism and sow seeds of sedition in the region.

"The Qatari regime, however, turns a blind eye and rather supports this odd orientation adopted by the channel's editorial board and management" said the Association today in a statement that responds to the media malpractices perpetrated by the Qatari channel in a desperate attempt to mislead the Arab audience.

"The channel has forfeited its credibility with Arab audience for its reliance on propagating lies and blowing stories out of their proportion to serve its self-styled agenda, fishing in troubled waters by speaking on behalf of banned terrorist groups, primarily Al Qaeda, Daesh and Muslim Brotherhood, therefore playing a significant role in inflaming political tension in some Arab countries in 2011," said the statement.

"While denouncing such media lies targeted against the UAE, and other Arab countries, the UAE is calling upon all media professionals in Arab states and the entire world to stand up to the management of this channel and to expose their unethical and unprofessional practices," the statement concluded.