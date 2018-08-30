Maitha Al Shamsi receives Ambassador of Serbia

Al Shamsi wished the Serbian diplomat all success in assuming his duties in the country, commending the brotherly relations and growing cooperation ties between the two nations across various domains.

The Serbian ambassador commended the significant achievements made by the UAE across various fields, affirming the Republic of Serbia's determination to further bolster relations in areas of health, education and investment.

At the end of the meeting, Al Shamsi wished the people of Serbia greater progress and prosperity across all fields.