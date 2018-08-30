Abu Dhabi Police participate in World Library and Information Congress in Malaysia

Brigadier Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Head of the Training Department at Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to participate in such global conferences that promote innovative thinking and support international talent, while pointing out the significant role of libraries in the development of communities. The event addressed a series of issues, including the UN Agenda 2030 for libraries, Blockchain technologies used by libraries, the use of data, the future of libraries, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property rights.