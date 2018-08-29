Serbia's President receives Hamdan bin Zayed, hails bilateral relations

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Vucic. They also wished more stability, progress and welfare for the Serbian people.

Sheikh Hamdan hoped that the visit would contribute to enhancing relations and cooperation to meet the level of aspirations of the two countries while indicating the joint desire of the two sides to open up new avenues of cooperation in all domains.

The Serbian President asked Sheikh Hamdan to reciprocate his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He also commended the growing bilateral relations and the achievements in various fields between the two countries.

Vucic welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and stressed his country's keenness on developing cooperation in all fields and opening up new communication channels between the two friendly people.

The audience tackled cooperation and ways to enhance it in the economic, investment, and agricultural sectors in the best interest of the two countries. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest in light of the latest regional and international developments.

Among those who attended the meeting were Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barsheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; Issa Hamad Bushahab, Adviser to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and other officials.

The Minister of Finance, Sinisa Mali, and other senior officials attended from the Serbian side.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan has arrived in the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport in a two-day visit and was received by Nebojsa Stepanovic, Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, and a number of senior officials.