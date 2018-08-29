FEWA signs MoU with Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Mohammed Saleh, Director-General of FEWA, and Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs.

The MoU stipulates the adoption of joint initiatives and technologies, to ensure the preservation of water and energy sources and prevent waste. It also aims to enhance cooperation between both sides in promoting an alternative energy culture among the community, through organising workshops, lectures and awareness campaigns.

As per the MoU, FEWA will install equipment to reduce consumption in the ministry’s facilities, as well as allocate a coordinator and technical team to monitor them.

FEWA recently signed several similar MoUs with a number of authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, the Umm Al Qaiwain Medical Zone and the Higher Colleges of Technology.