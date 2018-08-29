MOCD and ERC support children of needy families with school supplies and stationery

The "School Bag" initiative coincides with the start of the new school year, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to provide a range of social assistance programs to needy families who are unable to provide adequate income for themselves.

This collaboration between MOCD and Emirates Red Crescent underscores the importance of strategic partners in community development by reinforcing the concept of community responsibility in the UAE society and the importance of all sectors playing a unified and integrated role for the happiness of the UAE population.

Saeed Al Khatri, general supervisor of activities of the social development centers in MOCD, said: “The ministry is providing support and helping national families to bear the financial burdens of the new school year, through the provision of stationery and school supplies in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. This charity initiative stems from the national and community responsibility of the ministry towards all segments of society, in order to support family stability.”

The School Bag initiative comes within the framework of the MOCD's plan of action aimed at promoting social action to achieve community cohesion, through the development of integrated policies and the provision of innovative social services within a stimulating work environment.

Al Khatri added that the cooperation between the Ministry of Community Development and the Emirates Red Crescent provides a model for the relationship with strategic partners in the community by consolidating the concept of community responsibility in the UAE and promoting a cohesive society actively involved in construction and development.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarooni, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Dubai branch, said that the initiative reflects the existing social partnership between Emirates Red Crescent and MOCD and supports the country's strategy to enhance community responsibility among community institutions and bodies. He said that the Red Crescent Authority attaches great importance to the initiative, and always strives to form strategic partnerships with all sectors of the local community.