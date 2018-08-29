UAE Ambassador visits quake-hit school in Mexico

Al Menhali honored the top-achievers with 24 computers, in appreciation for their excellent academic performance, and provided school utensils to the rest of the students, as part of the 'Year of Zayed' initiative.

During the function, which was attended by a number of Mexican officials, Al Menhali delivered a speech highlighting the UAE's foreign policy, which, he said, is based on establishing fruitful relations and robust ties of friendship with various world countries in line with the principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Speeches by the head of the school, the deputy minister of education and director-general for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry Foreign Affairs of Mexico were delivered during the function, where the rapid response of the UAE in the event of disasters, including the recent earthquake, was highly praised, with the Mexican officials hailing the close cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent and the Mexican Red Cross in this respect.

The UAE ambassador was shown around the school facilities, which are currently being renovated.