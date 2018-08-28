UAE women commemorate another year of ingenuity and progress: Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany

Dr. Nawal said that this special day pays homage to the late founding father’s vision for women empowerment, Sheikh Zayed's legacy is upheld by the unwavering support of the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union ,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation ,FDF, who has been an inspirational role model for all women in the country.

She went on to say "My Emirati sisters, today we can proudly recognise your exceptional achievements and efforts that have contributed to radiant success in the UAE, especially in the areas of national priority and global concern."

" Female representation in the government has now reached two-thirds, we also have excellent examples of female ambassadors and diplomats who account for more than 30 percent of our diplomatic corps, as well as a large number of Emirati women in the sectors of sustainability, energy, judiciary, education" she concluded.