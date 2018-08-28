Emirati women have achieved locally and globally: Hanif Al Qasim

  • Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, has expressed his appreciation for the prestigious position held by Emirati women at the local and international levels, affirming the leadership's support and its future vision in investing in their efforts and innovations.
This approach was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE's Founding Father, and now President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, are continuing to exert efforts to empower women in order to contribute effectively to the development of the country.
 
Al Qassim lauded the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, (FDF), and her pivotal role in exceptional achievements. He also pointed out that Emirati women have earned international recognition and have also been able to develop their role in the society for full partnership, leadership and excellence in the different strategic sectors.