Emirati women have achieved locally and globally: Hanif Al Qasim

This approach was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE's Founding Father, and now President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, are continuing to exert efforts to empower women in order to contribute effectively to the development of the country.

Al Qassim lauded the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, (FDF), and her pivotal role in exceptional achievements. He also pointed out that Emirati women have earned international recognition and have also been able to develop their role in the society for full partnership, leadership and excellence in the different strategic sectors.