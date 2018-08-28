New Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development launched

The programme aims to develop the capacities of national cadres in the field of humanitarian aid and development assistance. It also seeks to promote humanitarian and development work and humane values among the academy’s students.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at MoFAIC, and Bernardino Leon, Director-General of EDA, signed the cooperation agreement, at MoFAIC's premises in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on signing the MoU, Al Shamsi said, "The launch of this MA degree in Humanitarian Action and Development in collaboration with EDA - the UAE’s leading international relations and diplomatic institution - is of great strategic importance. It will strengthen the UAE’s capacity in the field of humanitarian and development work through preparing national cadres and enabling them to achieve effective management. This will bring about the greatest impact on future UAE foreign assistance to meet the needs of people in need around the world, and is in line with our foreign aid policy and strategy."

In line with the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian aid and development assistance and the need to keep abreast of new directions of humanitarian diplomacy, EDA will work closely with MoFAIC to leverage the programme to its full potential. The academy will offer MA students the opportunity to develop and refine their practical skills in the humanitarian and development sectors through a range of educational courses and workshops.

The one-year MA programme will provide the next generation of Emiratis - already working or seeking a career in the field - with the necessary knowledge and skills to face the challenges of regional and global humanitarian action and development assistance with the goal of reinforcing the UAE's status as one of the world's most generous countries.

For his part, Leon said, "The UAE was the world’s largest donor of official development aid relative to its gross national income in 2017, in comparison to the UN’s global target of 0.7 percent. The UAE has adopted a unique hands-on approach to humanitarian assistance and development aid, that was instilled in the nation and built on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This degree will educate future government representatives on the importance of humanitarian work, so they can uphold this humanitarian approach."

EDA is an educational institution that serves as the driving force in the UAE’s efforts to qualify Emirati talent for diplomatic careers and positions of leadership in support of the nation’s foreign policy objectives.