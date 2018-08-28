Moroccan King receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

During the meeting, held at the Royal Palace in Rabat, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Mohammed VI.

In turn, the Moroccan King reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as his wishes for good health and happiness for them and further progress, growth and prosperity for the UAE.

King Mohammed VI also praised the level of relations between the two brotherly countries and emphasised the importance of achieving further progress in joint cooperation across various sectors.

The UAE diplomat affirmed the UAE's keenness to boost relations with Morocco in line with the aspirations of both countries leaders.

The meeting was attended Nasser Bourita, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Morocco, and other senior officials.