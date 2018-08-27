Emirati women role model for giving: Al Bowardi

In a word marking the Emirati Women's Day observed on August 28th, Al Bowardi said that celebrating the day under the theme "Women on the Course of Zayed" confirms the country's resolve to continue to follow in the footsteps of the Founding Father and his pioneering vision for women's empowerment.

"We are today reaping the fruits of the Sheikh Zayed's approach toward Emirati women who set an example to be copied for loyalty and giving to the homeland. They have proved their worth to the entire world in terms of their love and sacrifice for their homeland, leaving no stone unturned as mothers, wives and daughters of the nation's martyrs, to contribute to safeguarding the homeland and protecting its gains."