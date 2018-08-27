Accomplishments of Emirati women have surpassed expectations: UN Women

In her speech marking Emirati Women’s Day, which will held this year under the theme, "Women on the Course of Zayed," Al Shehhi said, "The accomplishments of Emirati women were supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, who stood by their side and helped them through their journey to gain their rights and take their responsibility in the country’s development."

She clarified that Emirati women were able to reach gender balance by occupying all the important positions in the government and private sectors. In this regard, she noted the latest statistics from the General Women’s Union, which point out that women hold 66 percent of government jobs, including 30 percent in decision-making positions.

The speaker of the Federal National Council and many of its members are also women, including in nine seats in the federal cabinet that they manage with adequacy and competence, she added.

She stated that the leadership in the UAE supports women and issues laws, which provide equal work opportunities as soldiers, doctors, engineers, lawyers, diplomats, judges and other professions. In the economic sector, a total of around 23,000 businesswomen in the UAE manage capital valued at about AED50 billion, which is around $13.5 billion. Emirati women also work in banking, contracting, food material companies and engineering consultancies among others, she said.

She further mentioned that the UN Office enjoys great facilities from the UAE, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak as well as the General Women’s Union.