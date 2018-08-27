Emirati women in diplomatic corps: A partnership that reinforces country’s relations with the world

Seven Emirati women occupy leading diplomatic positions, including as the UAE Consul-General in Hong Kong, the UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, and the country’s ambassadors to Spain, Latvia, Denmark, Finland and Brazil.

In their statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, several women working in the diplomatic corps said that the significant presence of women in Emirati diplomacy confirms their position.

They added that Emirati women are now benefitting from the methodology established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace),who supported women and ensured their rights since the country’s establishment. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued this legacy through various resolutions and laws that have promoted the presence of women and empowered them, they further added.

Lana Nusseibah, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomacy Academy, said that Emirati diplomacy has benefitted from the equality between men and women that was encouraged by the wise leadership, which is a model to follow and an incentive for Emirati women to achieve their ambitions.

She added that the significant role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in supporting Emirati women and launching social initiatives and projects have assisted them and their families.

Fatma Khamis Salem Khalfan Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Denmark, said that women in the UAE are lucky to have a wise leadership that is keen to support and empower them.

Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, said that encouragement and support are the main factors that have driven women to improve their capacities, serve their country and represent it in a suitable way.

Al Olama added that another factor is a focus on education, as women’s education was among the first steps undertaken by the country.

"As per my experience abroad and my communication with representatives of other countries, I am always proud when the topic of Emirati women and their prominent position is raised. I noticed that many countries only focus on employing men in leading government positions while Emirati women represent around 30 percent of government employees," she stressed.

She also thanked Sheikha Fatima on Emirati Women’s Day for her efforts to support and empower Emirati women and develop the Emirati community.