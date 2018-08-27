Emirati women active participants in development process: Mansour Al Mansouri

Emirati women are examples to be followed for active participation in the development process, which is the result of the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership, he added.

In his speech on the eve of the annual Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, Al Mansouri said, "The efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," have played a key role in empowering women and promoting their participation in the country’s overall development and advancement."

"Women have many accomplishments and play a leading role in the country’s media sector, and are a key part of the efforts to establish the country’s civilised image. They have achieved tangible accomplishments in their journey of development, increased their presence, continued their successes, and proved their abilities to reach the highest positions in media institutions," he added.