Hazza bin Zayed hails Emirati women’s role, significant achievements

On the occasion of the Emirati Women's Day, celebrated on August 28th every year, Sheikh Hazza said, "During the Year of Zayed, we hail with pride the historic accomplishments of Emirati women. We congratulate Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who is spearheading the UAE women's empowerment drive, on this occasion and commend her efforts to advance the country's development march."

"On this occasion, we thank the mothers of our martyrs who have raised their children on the values of loyalty and giving, pursuing the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed and following in his footsteps," he added.