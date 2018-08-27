Celebrating Emirati Women's Day corroborates their distinctive position: Sultan Al Jaber

Speaking on the occasion of the Emirati Women's Day, held this year under the theme "Women on the Course of Zayed", Dr. Sultan said that Sheikh Zayed was always keen on ensuring care and support for women, wholeheartedly believing in their ability to contribute, alongside men, to building up and fortifying the nation, and achieving accomplishments across various sectors.

"Today, the wise leadership continues to promote the role played by women, empowering them as one of the key elements in building and advancing the society," he added.

"Thanks to the follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati women have been able to demonstrate to the whole world their ability and efficiency as an active member of society across all fields, including the media domain where they have always proved to be effective contributors," Dr. Sultan continued.

"On this day, we recall, with pride, the legacy of the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed on women's empowerment, and we thank the wise leadership and the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for her great efforts in strengthening the status of women in society," he concluded.