Emirati women are living in golden age: Amal Al Qubaisi

"On this day, Emirati Women’s Day, we thank President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the "Mother of the UAE," and affirm our appreciation and renew our pledge to our wise leadership to meet their expectations and always be good role models," she said.

"The choice of the theme, ‘Women on the Course of Zayed,’ for this year’s celebrations reflects the role and stature of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in all our hearts, and we proudly raise our heads high to the entire world as the daughters of Sheikh Zayed. We are following in his path and keeping our pledge," she added.

"Emirati women are now living in a golden age, due to the support of the wise leadership, and we have advanced from empowering women to empowering the community through women, which is a path that was created during the country’s establishment by Sheikh Zayed, who believed that the nation’s advancement can only happen through the efforts of all its people," Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed.

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day is particularly special as it will be held during the Year of Zayed, which is an occasion to reflect on the long journey of women’s empowerment, she further added.

She also pointed out that Sheikh Zayed established the foundations of the advancement of Emirati women and created its principles, through the country’s constitution that is the main legislative guarantee for women’s rights, and through his directives, policies and decisions. Sheikha Fatima also contributed and is still supporting and empowering Emirati women, she added.

Emirati Women’s Day is an occasion for pride, a day for meditation, a motivation for more giving, and an accomplishment for Emirati women and the nation, which will continue advancing towards a proud future, Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed.

She also highlighted the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who said, "We have gone beyond the stage of empowering women, we are now empowering our community and economy through women, by promoting their role and developing our government services when they take on leadership positions. The presence of women in all areas and sectors is the logical outcome of the nature of our university graduates, of whom over 70 percent are women."

Women’s empowerment is not a slogan that the government uses or a statement repeated by officials, but it is a reality that is highlighted by the overall accomplishments of Emirati women, she said in conclusion.