‘Emirati Women’s Day’ reflects journey of excellence: Maitha Al Shamsi

She added that Emirati women have occupied prominent positions in the international community, participated in regional and international events and conferences, drafted key recommendations and decisions, and adopted current and future strategies.

She also noted that celebrating Emirati women highlights the challenges that they are facing, which were met with persistence and determination by Sheikha Fatima.

"Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, 2015, was allocated to women in the Armed Forces, in recognition and appreciation of their heroic role, which was a well-deserved appreciation. However, Emirati women have achieved successes in many other areas, which will give 28th August many significant meanings in the story of their achievements," Al Shamsi said.

She stressed that Emirati Women’s Day highlights the support provided to women by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which will enable them to accomplish further achievements.

She also expressed her appreciation and pride for Sheikha Fatima and her efforts to enable women to accomplish further achievements while congratulating them on the occasion and for presenting the best forms of giving.