This came during Sheikh Mohammed's meeting with a number of female officials working at the Fujairah Police, on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is observed on 28th August.

During the meeting, Fujairah's CP emphasised the strong presence of Emirati women and their active and distinguished role in all sectors, including her participation in the Armed Forces, national service, police and security.

The female officials thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his continues support of Emirati women.