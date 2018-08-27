Emirati women perform their national role with efficiency: UAQ CP

Speaking on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is observed on 28th August each year, Sheikh Rashid said that Emirati women enjoy the boundless support of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. The emirate embraces all initiatives, activities and decisions supporting women in various sectors and grants them their rights to leadership positions to contribute to achievements and decision-making.

He also lauded Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who led the ambitions of Emirati women and reinforced the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to empower women.

Sheikh Rashid thanked the employees of the government of Umm Al Quwain for their efforts and prominent role in developing the government work in the emirate.