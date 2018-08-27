Emirati Women have proven their trustworthiness: Noura Al Suwaidi

In her speech marking Emirati Women’s Day, which will be held on 28th August, under the slogan, "Women on the Course of Zayed’s Approach," she said that the overall advancement of Emirati women is due to the methodology of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

She added that the "Mother of the UAE," Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has supported Emirati women from the beginning, and is the reason for their progress in reaching the highest positions.

Sheikha Fatima’s support for Emirati women has helped to elevate their position in the community and develop their ideas and work, to benefit the nation, the community and their families, especially as they have accomplished significant overall progress in social, economic and political empowerment, she further added.

Al Suwaidi noted that according to relevant international statistics, the UAE has occupied the first positions over the last three years in the global human development report on the number of women reaching advanced international positions, which includes 187 countries and focusses on sustainable development and equality.

She also pointed out that their successes have proven that the country has achieved its gender equality goals over a short period, as women represent 66 percent of government positions and have become members of the Federal National Council, FNC, ministers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and soldiers.

The UAE Gender Balance Council has helped to achieve equal opportunities between men and women, which encouraged the latter to innovate in many areas and proved that they are trustworthy and the strategic partner of men in shaping the country’s future, under the framework of sustainable development, she said in conclusion.