Women empowerment begins with establishment of the union: Nahyan bin Mubarak

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, marked on 28th August, Sheikh Nahyan congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for her significant role in achieving the leadership and excellence of Emirati women in various fields.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in empowering women and enabling them to occupy leadership positions in the society.

He added that Emirati women had made full use of the substantial support they have been receiving all over the past years from the wise leadership. He also expressed his pride in the vision of His Highness Sheikha Fatima and her pioneering initiatives in removing all social and economic obstacles that prevent women's advancement.