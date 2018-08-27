Emirati women achieved superior status among women across the world: Ohoud Al Roumi

Speaking on the occasion of the "Emirati Women’s Day", which falls on 28th August each year, Minister Al Roumi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who represents a model and inspiration for Emirati women.

Sheikha Fatima along with the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has played a pioneering role in supporting Emirati women and providing them with the opportunity to express themselves and to serve their country, and achieve a superior position among the women across the world.

Minister Al Roumi pointed out that the celebration of Emirati Women's Day, which will be held this year under the theme, "Women on the Course of Zayed", affirms the leadership's care and trust in Emirati women, making them an essential partner in the development process.

She also congratulated Emirati women on their day, which proved their capability to excel and success in all national and international forums and in scientific, academic, functional, social, cultural, economic, political, parliamentary and entrepreneurial fields.

The Minister of State for Happiness concluded by saying that Emirati women have made great sacrifices in serving their country.