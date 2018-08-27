UAE's leadership always keen on empowering women: Mariam Almheiri

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, marked on 28th August, Almheiri said that the UAE is following the approach of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embedded the principles of equal opportunities between women and men and opened the doors for Emirati women to develop themselves and serve their country. This came from Sheikh Zayed's absolute belief in the importance of the role played by Emirati women in achieving the country's renaissance and progress.

Almheiri added that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is establishing a new phase of empowering Emirati women and building their capacities in achieving highest positions of responsibility and decision-making.

She pointed out that Emirati women today are proving their worth in all sectors, as they are scientists, researchers, experts and academics.

"Today, we have creative women who employ innovative tools and scientific research to ensure providing healthy food for the people of the UAE. They do their best to raise the UAE's name globally by developing our local products and raising their competitiveness, and they work very hard to preserve the state's wealth and resources and ensure the well-being and prosperity of its peoples," she concluded.