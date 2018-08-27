Al Mannaei: UAE has spared no efforts since its inception in empowering and building the abilities of women

Al Mannaei stated that Emirati women have been a pioneering partner in the development of the UAE, and that the footprint of Emirati Women can be found in all the successes and achievements of the UAE for decades now. He added that Emirati women occupy some of the highest positions in the country, both at the public and private sectors, and have proved to be vital in raising the global status of this country in various fields.

Al Mannaei expressed his thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership, which is headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for their unlimited support to women in the aim of preserving their dignity, and unlocking the capabilities and talents, especially in raising the next generation of ambitious and educated youth.