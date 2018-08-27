Sheikha Fatima: Emirati women have the right to be proud of their outstanding achievements

In a speech addressing the occasion, which falls on 28th August each year, Sheikha Fatima said that Emirati women have the right to be proud of their outstanding achievements, stressing that this year's celebration is a celebration of the martyr's mother, wife, family and children, as the martyrs of the nation, along with their families, have set a national example, an exemplary model for the concept of loyalty and belonging, and demonstrated a real translation of national duty.

Sheikha Fatima attributes the stunning progress of Emirati women to the sincere efforts of the country's founder and builder of its cultural renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who avidly supported women's progress, adding that the late Sheikh Zayed made every possible effort to support the Emirati women and to develop social conditions which encourage women's advancement to fully participate in public life. The Mother of the Emirates also commended the efforts of the UAE wise leadership in supporting women’s empowerment by offering education, employment, and training opportunities.

She noted that UAE women constitute 66 percent of government jobs, 30 percent of which are decision-making positions, in addition to the private sector, nothing that more than 23,000 Emirati business women in the UAE are investing more than AED40 billion. Sheikha Fatima added that Emirati women account for about 70 percent of students in government tertiary-level institutions.

The Mother of the Emirates also highlighted the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who have continued to pave the way for women’s empowerment.

She also stressed that the empowerment of women in all fields of work is complete and comprehensive after the state announced that it has achieved gender balance and all members of the society enjoy equal rights and duties, pointing out that the right empowerment that is fair to women is to remove obstacles facing them and allow them to express their capabilities and talents.

Sheikha Fatima called on all Emirati women to continue on their progress and achievements, stressing her confidence in the Emirati woman's ability to contribute to the progress and advancement of her country.