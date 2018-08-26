FNC, Council of Europe boosting ties

Dr. Al Qubaisi underlined the importance of reinforcing ties between the FNC and the European Parliamentary Assembly, in light of their current relations, which are based on mutual respect between the UAE and European countries. She also stressed the importance of the strategic relations between the UAE and Austria.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to establish a Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the two sides, to reinforce bilateral relations and coordinate mutual positions in parliamentary events.

Both sides addressed regional and international issues of common interest, including the risks posed by extremism and terrorism that threaten many countries, affirming their commitment to intensify their efforts to combat terrorism and eliminate its sources of funding.

Amon highlighted the desire of his country to strengthen its relations with the UAE to serve their mutual interests, commending the culture of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and safety promoted by the UAE towards all foreigners living in the country.

He also congratulated Dr. Al Qubaisi on being elected as President of IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism (HLAG), recently.

The Austrian parliamentarian stressed the importance of exchanging visits between the two countries to promote cooperation and strengthen mutual partnerships, especially in areas of investment, business and tourism.

The UAE is the largest commercial and financial partner of Austria in the Gulf region, he noted.