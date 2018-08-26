UAE Embassy in Beirut completes Eid sacrificial meat, clothing programme

As part of the aid programme, up to 4,000 children received Eid gifts, donated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, MBRHC, in cooperation with the Relief and Humanitarian Aid Organisation of Lebanon's Dar Al Fatwa.

Up to 15,540 beneficiaries got sacrificial meat through donations from the MBRHC, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Sharjah Charity International, in collaboration with several partners in Lebanon, including the Ministry of State for Displaced Affairs and the branches of the Zakat Fund in Hasbaya, Marjeyoun, Mount Lebanon, Beqaa, Tripoli and Beirut.

The aid, distributed under the supervision of the embassy's attaché office, covered several cities, towns and villages across the country, including Majdal Anjar, Gaza, West Beqaa, Na'ameh, Baasir, Barja, Jieh, Iqlim El Kharroub, Hebbariye, Kfarchouba, Chebaa, Arkoub, Beirut and Tripoli.

Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, has said, "This charity and humanitarian scheme aims to complement previous campaigns and projects launched during the year, in coordination with official Lebanese authorities, to help needy families and children and make them happy during Eid Al Adha."

"The goals of Emirati charity and humanitarian aid have become clear to everyone, and are based on giving and goodness: making the needy happy, and easing the suffering of others. These goals are strengthened by the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, who declared 2017 Year of Giving and 2018 Year of Zayed, in furtherance of the vision of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted charity and humanitarian work. From him, we have inherited these qualities and values that have made our country a leader in humanitarian work, with the UAE now officially named the world's largest Official Development Aid donor relative to national income," he added.

Al Shamsi thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the project, which reflects the mutual trust among all its participants, whether donors or administrative authorities.