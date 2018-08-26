First batch of Zayed Pilgrimage Programme back to Abu Dhabi

The beneficiaries thanked the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation for enabling them to perform the Hajj rituals for the first time in their life.

Mohamed Saeed Al Qubaisi, Director of the Humanitarian and Charity Programme at the Foundation, welcomed the faithful back home at the airport.

A total of 600 low-income Emiratis, aged less than 40 years as per the set conditions, benefit from the programme annually in addition to 400 worshippers from outside the country, who get nominated in coordination with UAE embassies abroad.