Emirates Youth Council, Al Watan Fund discuss cooperation

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, said that the Emirati youth presented a positive image of their lives in the UAE and the support provided to them by the country’s wise leadership, which is keen to empower the nation’s youth to contribute to community development, and become future leaders who can reinforce the regional and international stature of the UAE and its leadership.





She added that the Emirati youth shared their ideas with their peers from around the world, and presented their suggestions on adopting mechanisms of joint action and creating innovative solutions to the global challenges facing the youth, which will enable them to employ their energies to serve their communities and achieve development.

Mohammed Al Qadi, Director-General of the Nation Fund, highlighted the importance of the fund’s cooperation with the council in discovering talented future leaders, while teaching them the necessary skills to represent the UAE in international institutions and organisations, present a dignified overall image of the country, and highlight its leading experience in empowering its youth.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the fund's support for the "Leaders of the Future Programme," which aims to enable Emirati youth to work in international organisations. They also discussed the participation of Emirati youth in the UNYAs, which enables them to support the country's international position and become ambassadors to the fund's various programmes.

UNYAs are youth-led NGOs consisting entirely of youth volunteers.