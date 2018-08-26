UAE becomes first country to offer digital mortgage certificate worldwide

The step culminates the upsurge in the digitalisation of services advocated by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities in response to the government directives. It stems from the keenness of the department to uplift the calibre of government services to rank them at par with the best in the world. It also measures up to clients aspirations and supports the sweeping development witnessed by the UAE at all fronts.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Technology Committee at the Urban Planning and Municipalities Department, said, "This giant step of issuing the first digital mortgage certificate in the world is a result of the great support and motivation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during a visit to the municipality. ''

In turn, Eisa Omair Al Mansouri, Head of Lands and Real Estate Sector at ADM, said, "The ADM has fitted the system with highly secure, transparent and confidential protective systems to keep the confidentiality and privacy of information. Once registered, the client can smoothly log in to the system and process the transaction under a highly secure manner.