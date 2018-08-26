ADP warns job seekers outside UAE about fake recruitment companies

Brigadier Saeed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director of the Security Information Administration of the Command Ship Affairs Sector, called on those looking for jobs to be careful and not deal with fake recruitment websites, which take advantage of people looking for work by publishing false information.

He added that fraudulent recruitment is a new method of e-fraud, while stressing the ADP's keenness to alert job seekers about the dangers of fraud and fake recruitment companies.

He also pointed out that scammers usually choose victims who reside outside the country, using the personal information and accounts of job seekers inside the country, which they obtain through social media, fake recruitment websites and emails. They also contact their victims over the phone or through email, to inform them they have been accepted for a job, urge them to contact the travel office to complete their work permit application, and instruct them to transfer their entry visa fees, he added.