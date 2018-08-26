ERC launches project to dig artesian well in Khawkhah District, Yemen

The project is part of the UAE’s efforts to provide safe drinking water to the people of Yemen, and fulfil the needs of the residents of the country’s liberated areas who are suffering from a lack of water.

The solar-powered well will serve over 2,600 local residents, as well as the residents of neighbouring villages, through distributing 48 400-litre water tanks to various locations, and provide clean water to Yemeni families.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said that the project is part of the UAE’s efforts to launch infrastructure projects in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast. He added that the project will include the digging of artesian wells, the installation of pumping units and the creation of extensions at various locations, which will ensure the stability of the residents of local villages.

The residents of Al Waa'ra thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for launching vital projects, which aim to ease their daily suffering.