Fujairah Welfare Association implements sacrifice meat project

During the distribution of sacrificial meat

The campaign included the largest number of beneficiaries and the underprivileged.

Ali Al Abdooli, Director-General of the association, said that the number of those who benefitted from the programme reached 2,700 families while stressing the philanthropic organisation's keenness on providing Shariah-compliant sacrifice meat and one that is free of diseases.

In the same context, the association distributed 4,000 snacks among worshippers after Eid Al Adha prayer.

Al Abdooli noted that the initiative is in the framework of the Year of Zayed Initiative.