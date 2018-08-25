Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign alleviates suffering of Rohingya refugees

A group of Emirati and Bangladeshi doctors are participating in the campaign, which is being held in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The campaign, held under the slogan, "Following the Footsteps of Zayed", aims to promote the culture of volunteering and humanitarian giving among the youth, and follows the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

The move is a joint initiative of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the General Women's Union, in partnership with the Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, Zayed Humanitarian Work Academy, to ease the suffering of patients regardless of their colour, gender, race, or religion.

The campaign includes organising humanitarian volunteer programmes to treat women and children using mobile clinics, field hospital, as well as organising youth forum aimed at establishing a culture of volunteering and humane work with the participation of young UAE and Bangladesh volunteers.

The move is inline with the giving and voluntarism approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who's legacy was carried forward by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Commenting on the initiative, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GWU, said that the relief programme was able to reach thousands of women and children and succeeded in attracting the best medical staff enabling them to provide better diagnostic, treatment and preventive services that greatly contributed to ease the suffering of vulnerable communities and thousands of patients.