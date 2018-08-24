Al Qasba stuns visitors with performances and colorful celebrations during Eid holidays

Three parade sessions, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as part of the summer campaign for Sharjah in two days in a row (23rd and 24th August), stunned children, families and visitors of all ages with performers and artists displaying gravity-defying stunts and acrobatics, as well as colorful parades that engaged with the young and the adult, creating special and warm memories and experiences to all visitors at Al Qasba.

Al Qasba tenants activated the celebrations three days of Eid Al Adha (21st – 23rd August) with fun-filled and informative activities. Caribou hosted mascot and rocket man activities. They also organised coffee talks where audiences received secrets about brewing coffee. Baskin Robbins distributed beach balls, provided delicious samples of ice-creams and milkshakes, and treated visitors with snowman mascot activities. Slurp gave a three-day offer where customers could buy anything and get a milkshake for free.

Sharjah’s Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium services, and hosts world-class events which attracts a huge turnout of tourists and locals throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned and visitors’ pleasure is always the top agenda.