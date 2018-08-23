Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of mother of Prince Muqrin

Sharjah24 - WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Muqrin bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.