UAE condemns Afghan Presidential Palace attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the country's vehement condemnation of this act of violence, reaffirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of violence.

In a statement Wednesday, MoFAIC expressed regret at the timing of the attack which coincided with a call by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for ceasefire during Eid Al Adha holiday.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's solidarity with and support for the government and people of Afghanistan and called upon the international community to close ranks in face of all threats to international peace and security.

The efforts made by the Afghan government to forge a peaceful solution are the only way for Afghanistan to survive the cycle of violence that has undermined peace and stability in the country over the past years, the statement concluded.