UAE President receives Mohamed bin Zayed in Evian

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his sincere greetings and well wishes to Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Khalifa welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, who wished continued health and happiness for the President, and sustained security, prosperity and progress to the UAE leadership and people.

Attending the reception were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, and Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE at the United Nations in Geneva, along with a number of other officials.